Oil ends at nearly 3-month high on signs of further progress toward COVID vaccine

Oil futures rose Monday, ending higher after another round of positive news on work toward a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose 64 cents, or 1.5%, to close at $43.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The finish was the highest for a front-month contract since Aug. 26, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Crude was lifted after AstraZeneca said its vaccine candidate was up to 90% effective. Crude has rallied in November, finding support as a number of vaccine candidates have shown high efficacy in late-stage trials.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

