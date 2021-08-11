Oil ends higher as fall in inventories outweighs White House call for OPEC+ to boost supply

Oil futures reversed early losses to end solidly higher Wednesday. Crude futures fell more than 1% in early trade after the Biden administration urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to boost output, but rebounded over the course of the session, helped in part by data showing a fall in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories last week, analysts said. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery rose 96 cents, or 1.4%, to end at $69.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

