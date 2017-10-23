Oil ends slightly higher as traders weigh Iraq disruptions, OPEC optimism

The U.S. oil benchmark eked out a small gain Monday as traders weighed disruptions in Iraqi oil production and optimism over output cuts by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6 cents to close at $51.90 a barrel.

