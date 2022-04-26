Oil ends solidly higher as China moves to support economy

Oil futures rose Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark finishing back above the $100-a-barrel threshold as China’s central bank said it would aim to assist small businesses and industries affected by COVID-19. Also, Germany said it would take steps aimed at replacing Russian oil supplies in coming days, news reports said. Russia will also halt natural-gas flows to Poland on Wednesday, reports said. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery [s:cl1] rose $3.16, or 3.2%, to close at $101.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

