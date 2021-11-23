Oil ends with strong gains despite release of strategic reserves

Oil futures ended with strong gains Tuesday, as traders appeared to fade a long-anticipated decision by President Joe Biden to release crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of coordinated U.S.-led effort by energy-consuming countries. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose $1.75, or 2.3%, to finish at $78.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

