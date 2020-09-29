Oil futures fell on Tuesday, as growing concerns over a coronavirus-fueled slowdown in energy demand sent prices for the U.S. benchmark to their lowest settlement in two weeks. November West Texas Intermediate crude declined by $1.31, or 3.2%, to settle at $39.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest finish for a front-month contract since Sept. 15, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow trims early losses, Nasdaq flips positive as investors brace for Trump-Biden showdown - September 29, 2020
- : COVID-19 stimulus talks could still get off the ground as end of runway nears - September 29, 2020
- Oil falls as demand concerns send U.S. prices to lowest finish in 2 weeks - September 29, 2020