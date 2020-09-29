Oil falls as demand concerns send U.S. prices to lowest finish in 2 weeks

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, as growing concerns over a coronavirus-fueled slowdown in energy demand sent prices for the U.S. benchmark to their lowest settlement in two weeks. November West Texas Intermediate crude declined by $1.31, or 3.2%, to settle at $39.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest finish for a front-month contract since Sept. 15, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

