Oil futures boosted after attacks on crude tankers, but end off session highs

Oil futures ended higher Thursday after attacks damaged two oil tankers off the coast of Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran and sparking fears of supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery rose $1.14, or 2.2%, to end at $51.14 a barrel, after trading as high as $53.45 a barrel. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking ahead of the closing bell, blamed Iran for the attacks and said the U.S. would take the issue to the U.N. Security Council, while warning that the U.S. “will defend our forces.” Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story