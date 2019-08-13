Oil futures climb by 4% to settle at a nearly 2-week high

Oil futures settled 4% higher on Tuesday, as news that the U.S. will delay tariffs on some Chinese products to Dec. 15 and continue talks with China helped to ease global economic worries, boosting demand prospects for crude. “Looking ahead though, the outlook for oil remains neutral at best right now as global growth concerns remain the single biggest headwind for energy and the refined products as analysts are raising expectations that the energy market becomes oversupplied in the coming [six to] 18 months,” said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. September West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.17 to settle at $57.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest finish for a front-month contract since July 31, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

