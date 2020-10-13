Oil futures climb, with U.S. prices reclaiming the $40 mark

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, prompting U.S. prices to reclaim the $40 mark after settling a day earlier at their lowest in a week. Analysts said data showing a rise in Chinese crude oil imports in September provided support, even as crude production in the Gulf of Mexico continued to recover in the wake of Hurricane Delta. November West Texas Intermediate crude rose 77 cents, or nearly 2%, to settle at $40.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

