Oil futures end higher after another fall in crude inventories

Oil futures ended with gains Wednesday, maintaining support after government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for a sixth straight week and as traders awaited a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on whether to further relax output curbs beginning next month. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery rose 49 cents, or 0.7%, to end at $73.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. OPEC+ is expected Thursday to agree to allow production to rise further beginning next month.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

