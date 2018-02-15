Oil futures end higher as dollar weakness continues

Oil futures settled higher Thursday, reversing earlier losses, as dollar weakness continued. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 74 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $61.34 a barrel. A weaker dollar can be positive for commodities priced in the currency, making them cheaper to users of other currencies.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Roche to acquire cancer software company Flatiron for $1.9 billion - February 15, 2018
- The New York Post: Trump inaugural committee paid $26 million to friend of Melania’s firm - February 15, 2018
- Ex-Trump aide Bannon reportedly meets with special counsel - February 15, 2018