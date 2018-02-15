Oil futures end higher as dollar weakness continues

Oil futures settled higher Thursday, reversing earlier losses, as dollar weakness continued. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 74 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $61.34 a barrel. A weaker dollar can be positive for commodities priced in the currency, making them cheaper to users of other currencies.

