Oil futures end higher, hold gains after rig-count data

Oil futures ended higher Friday, holding gains after data showed another rise in the number of U.S. drilling rigs. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery rose 34 cents, or 0.6%, to end at $61.68 a barrel. For the week, the U.S. benchmark rose 4.2%, cutting its month-to-date decline to 4.7%, according to FactSet data.

