Oil futures end higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 10% for the week

Oil futures settled higher Friday, with U.S. prices posting a gain of 9.6% for the week. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Thursday made moves to ensure that certain countries make up for failing to fully meet their output-cut targets last month. “Kazakhstan and Iraq have pledged to improve their compliance rates in relation to the huge production cut” OPEC+ put in place at the start of May, said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. “The historic cut in output was a sign the nations mean business, and now that the group is putting pressure on countries that are not fully complying, it reinforces the idea that the group are determined to boost the price.” July West Texas Intermediate oil rose 91 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $39.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

