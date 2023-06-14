Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with prices pressured by weekly increases in U.S. crude, gasoline, and distillate supplies reported by the Energy Information Administration. Oil prices extended their decline after the Federal Reserve announced a decision to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged but indicated that its rate-hiking cycle is not over. July West Texas Intermediate crude CLN23 fell $1.15, or 1.7%, to settle at $68.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

