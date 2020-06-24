Oil futures end lower, with U.S. prices down by nearly 6%

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices losing nearly 6% as concerns over the possibility of new lockdowns on the heels of significant gains in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the U.S. dulled the outlook for energy demand. The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday also reported a weekly climb of 1.4 million barrels in domestic crude supplies. “Oil became an easy target for anxious investors…thanks to rising coronavirus cases across the globe and a reported increase in crude inventories for the week to June 19,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. The recent decline in oil prices “remains heavily influenced by demand-side dynamics” despite efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to rebalance markets, he said. August West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.36, or nearly 5.9%, to settle at $38.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish in a week, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

