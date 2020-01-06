Oil futures end with a gain as traders continue to monitor U.S.-Iran tensions

Oil futures climbed Monday, stretching their more than 3% climb from the previous session and sending U.S. benchmark prices to their highest finish since early May. Prices have gotten a boost following the U.S. airstrike late last week that killed a key Iranian military commander, which raised the possibility for disruptions to global oil supplies. February West Texas Intermediate oil rose 22 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $63.27 barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest for a front-month contract since May 1, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
