Oil prices finished lower on Thursday, extending their losses into a third straight session. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week boosted the possibility of more aggressive interest-rate hikes by the central bank, which could lead to a recession. For now, traders, are likely “positioning” ahead of Friday’s U.S. jobs report, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. April West Texas Intermediate crude CLJ23 fell 94 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $75.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

