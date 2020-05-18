Oil futures finish at more than 2-month high

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices notching their highest settlement in more than two months. Positive results from an experimental COVID-19 vaccine fed expectations for a rise in energy demand. Expectations for supply declines also continued to contribute to oil’s gains. June West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.39, or 8.1%, to settle at $31.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since March 11, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

