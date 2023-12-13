Oil futures gained on Wednesday, a day after posting their lowest settlement in almost six months. With a weekly draw in U.S. crude supplies reported by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday and the recent selloff in oil, prices may stabilize at current levels, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude CLF24 rose 86 cents, or nearly 1.3%, to settle at $69.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

