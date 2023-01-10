Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, with U.S. prices up a fourth straight session. Crude prices gained “as economic optimism grows for not just China, but also the Eurozone,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. “The oil market is digesting a global slowdown that might not be as bad as feared.” Moves for oil followed a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration, which showed expectations for record high global consumption in 2024 for liquid fuels, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The U.S. benchmark WTI crude for February delivery CLG23 rose 49 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $75.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

