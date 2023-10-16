Oil futures finished lower on Monday after posting a sharp gain on Friday, as traders continued to monitor global risks to oil supplies in the wake of the Israel-Gaza war and reports that the U.S. may reach a deal with Venezuela to ease oil sanctions. November West Texas Intermediate crude CLX23 fell $1.03, or 1.2%, to settle at $86.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

