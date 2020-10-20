Oil futures finish near the session’s highs after shaking off losses

Oil futures shook off earlier declines to finish Tuesday near the session’s highest levels. Oil prices popped just ahead of the expiration of the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract and also found support on expectations for a weekly decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Official weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies will be released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a fall of 1.9 million barrels in domestic crude supplies. That would mark a second-straight weekly inventory decline. Data from trade group, the American Petroleum Institute will come out late Tuesday. November West Texas Intermediate crude , which expired at the end of the day’s session, rose 63 cents, or 1.5%, to end at $41.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December WTI crude , the new front-month contract, tacked on 64 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $41.70. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

