Oil futures finish sharply higher on vaccine news

Oil futures finished with a sharp gain on Monday as news of another promising vaccine helped to ease concerns about COVID-19 economic restrictions that could lead to lower energy demand. December West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.21, or 3%, to settle at $41.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
