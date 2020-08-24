Oil futures gain as Gulf of Mexico storms lead to energy output reductions

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, getting a boost from reductions to crude and natural-gas output in the Gulf of Mexico due to storms in the region. October West Texas Intermediate oil rose 28 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $42.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That marked the first increase for a front-month contract in three sessions, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story