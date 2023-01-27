Oil futures gave up early gains on Friday to trade more than 1% lower, with U.S. prices falling below the key $80 a barrel mark on an intraday basis. Traders are “looking to book profits ahead of the end of month and taking a safe position” ahead of the an OPEC+ committee meeting and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision both on Feb. 1, and the European Union’s ban on imports of Russian oil products on Feb. 5, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. March West Texas Intermediate crude CLH23 fell $1.35, or 1.7%, at $79.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down from an intraday high of $82.48.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

