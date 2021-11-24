Oil futures little changed after rise in crude inventories

Oil futures were little changed Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark flipping between small gains and losses after government data showed U.S. crude inventories rose by around 1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 19. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $75.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story