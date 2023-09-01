Oil futures on Friday marked their highest settlement of the year, with front-month U.S. benchmark prices up 7.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. With Saudi Arabia cutting exports by 1 million barrels a day in August and likely to extend cuts into the fourth quarter, the “market is rightly pricing in an outlook of tighter inventories as we work toward 2024,” said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. October West Texas Intermediate crude CLV23 climbed $1.92, or 2.3%, to settle at $85.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on front-month contract ended at their highest since November 2022.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story