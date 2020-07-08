Oil futures post a gain as higher U.S. crude imports, decline in U.S. gasoline supplies point to improving demand

Oil futures gained on Wednesday, buoyed by signs of improving energy demand after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly rise in net U.S. petroleum imports and a decline in gasoline supplies. The data also showed a 5.7 million-barrel weekly climb in crude-oil supplies, limiting the day’s price gain for oil. August West Texas Intermediate oil rose 28 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $40.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

