Oil futures post a loss as U.S. crude supplies climb

Oil futures posted a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly increase of 2 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies, the first in seven weeks. Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in late August on the U.S. Gulf Coast, “damaged refineries and hurt demand, and that showed up big time in this week’s data,” leading to a drop in crude refinery runs and a climb in crude supplies, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. October West Texas Intermediate oil fell 75 cents, or 2%, to settle at $37.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

