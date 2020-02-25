Oil futures settle at a 2-week low

Oil futures fell Tuesday to mark their lowest settlement in two weeks as the spread of COVID-19 outside of China raised risks to global energy demand. April West Texas Intermediate oil fell $1.53, or 3%, to settle at $49.90 barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Feb. 10, according to FactSet data. Prices also tallied a third straight session decline. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

