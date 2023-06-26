Oil futures finished higher on Monday as a brief rebellion in Russia raised concerns over the stability of crude production from one of the world’s largest producers. The leader of the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization, reached a deal with the Kremlin to abort the revolt. The fear was that some kind of “brewing civil war might damage Russia’s ability to export oil,” said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. That could happen with damage to pipelines or ports where oil is offloaded onto ships, he said. August West Texas Intermediate crude CLQ23 gained 21 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $69.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

