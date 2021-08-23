Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 6%

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices marking their sharpest daily percentage climb since March, according to FactSet data. Prices marked their first gain in eight sessions. “Crude-oil prices appear to have found a bit of a short-term base, snapping back strongly, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, as well as a more positive mood pulling it off three-month lows,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose $3.50, or 5.6%, to settle at $65.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story