Oil futures settle lower, building a loss for the week

Oil futures ended lower on Friday, easing back after posting two consecutive sessions of gains. The declines contributed to a weekly loss of around 0.7% for most-active U.S. benchmark futures prices. April West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $65.61 a barrel on Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story