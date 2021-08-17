Oil futures settle lower for a 4th session in a row

Oil futures spent part of Tuesday’s session trading higher, only to settle lower for a fourth straight session as the spread of the delta COVID variant continues to hurt prospects for energy demand. Traders also await weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday and Energy Information Administration early Wednesday. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.1 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Aug. 13. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell 70 cents, or 1%, to settle at $66.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

