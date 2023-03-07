Crude-oil prices finished with a loss of more than 3% on Tuesday. Weaker-than-expected Chinese import data fueled uncertainty over energy demand, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee left the door open for more aggressive interest-rate hikes. April West Texas Intermediate crude CLJ23 fell $2.88, or 3.6%, to settle at $77.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story