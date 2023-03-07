Crude-oil prices finished with a loss of more than 3% on Tuesday. Weaker-than-expected Chinese import data fueled uncertainty over energy demand, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee left the door open for more aggressive interest-rate hikes. April West Texas Intermediate crude CLJ23 fell $2.88, or 3.6%, to settle at $77.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: Most Americans are confident about keeping their jobs for now and tenants say background checks, application fees, consumer-report inaccuracies and eviction records are holding them back - March 7, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices posts first loss in 6 sessions after disappointing China import data, Powell’s remarks - March 7, 2023
- The Big Move: ‘I’m nervous about closing costs’: I’m 31, a first-time homebuyer in Austin. Should I buy a home now and refinance later? Or rent and wait for rates to fall? - March 7, 2023