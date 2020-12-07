Oil futures settle with a loss as the rise in COVID cases feeds concerns over lower demand

Oil futures edged lower on Monday, as the rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases fed expectations for lower fuel demand. Prices have declined as “the Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge will likely trigger more restrictive measures across the U.S. and as energy traders anticipate 2021 to be a race for oil-producing nations to increase production,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. January West Texas Intermediate crude lost 50 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $45.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

