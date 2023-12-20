Oil futures tally a third straight rise Wednesday as traders monitored tensions in the Red Sea that have led to disruptions to global trade.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Investors should do this in 2024 instead of chasing the S&P 500, says Wells Fargo - December 20, 2023
- Oil futures tally a third straight gain on Red Sea shipping disruptions - December 20, 2023
- Abercrombie & Fitch’s stock climbs toward longest win streak in 25 years, and its best year ever - December 20, 2023