Oil futures up slightly after small fall in U.S. rig count

The U.S. crude-oil benchmark remained up slightly Friday after data from oilfield services firm Baker Hughes showed the number of U.S. oil rigs fell by 1 to 180 this week. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 8 cents, or 0.2%, at $40 a barrel in choppy, end-of-month trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

