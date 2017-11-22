Oil holds on to gains as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supply

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday showed that domestic crude supplies fell by 1.9 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 17. That was just under the forecast for a decline of 2.1 million barrels from analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday had reported a drop of 6.4 million barrels, according to sources. Gasoline stockpiles were unchanged for the week, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 300,000 barrels, according to the EIA. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast a supply rise of 1 million barrels for gasoline and a decline of 1.8 million barrels for distillates. January crude rose 74 cents, or 1.3%, from Tuesday to $57.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $57.69 before the supply data.

