Oil prices cut intraday decline after EIA supply report shows bigger-than-expected decline

The Energy Information Administration on Friday reported that U.S. crude supplies fell by 5.4 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 20. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decrease of 3 million barrels, and the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a 7.9 million-barrel tumble, according to sources. The EIA data showed supply increases of 2 million barrels for gasoline stocks and a decline of 200,000 barrels for distillates. February West Texas Intermediate crude was trading virtually unchanged at $61.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, compared with about $61.45 before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story