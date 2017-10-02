Oil prices end at a more than 1-week low

Oil prices declined Monday as data showing a monthly decline in oil-producer compliance with OPEC-led production cuts and a weekly rise in U.S. rigs drilling for oil pushed prices to their lowest settlement in more than a week. November WTI crude lost $1.09, or 2.1%, to settle at $50.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices saw their lowest finish since Sept. 21, according to FactSet data.

