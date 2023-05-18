Oil futures finished lower on Thursday, giving back roughly half of what they gained in the previous session as traders continued to weigh the prospects for a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied by nearly 10% to their highest finish since mid-March, after the Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. supplies of the fuel. June West Texas Intermediate crude CLM23 fell 97 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $71.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. June natural gas NGM23 gained 23 cents, or 9.6%, to settle at $2.59 per million British thermal units, the highest front-month finish since March 13, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

