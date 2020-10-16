Oil prices notch a second straight weekly climb

Oil futures ended a bit lower on Friday, but scored a second straight weekly gain. Concerns that the global rise in COVID-19 cases will spur new economic shutdowns that lead to lower energy demand put pressure on prices, but support came from a bigger-then-expected weekly fall in U.S. crude supplies and fresh signs of OPEC+’s commitment to production cuts. November West Texas Intermediate crude fell 8 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $40.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, front-month prices rose 0.7% for the week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

