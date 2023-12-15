Oil futures pared their early Friday losses as attacks on ships in the Red Sea, blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels, raised the potential for disruptions to the transport of oil and other goods.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Oil prices on track for first weekly gain in 8 weeks as traders fret over attacks on ships in the Red Sea - December 15, 2023
- This is what we can expect to see from meme stocks in 2024 - December 15, 2023
- Silver’s window of opportunity is closing. An ‘explosive move’ is expected. - December 15, 2023