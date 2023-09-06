Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, lifting U.S. prices up a ninth straight session to settle at a fresh high for the year. Prices got a boost from upbeat U.S. economic data and recent decisions by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend their voluntary production cuts to the end of the year. October West Texas Intermediate crude CLV23 climbed 85 cents, or 1%, to settle at $87.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on front-month contract ended at their highest since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

