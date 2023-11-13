Oil futures settled with a gain on Monday, extend their advance into a third session in a row, after posting losses in each of the last three weeks. In a note dated Sunday, analysts at Goldman Sachs said they “continue to believe that robust demand, slowing U.S. supply growth, and low OPEC supply together imply a modest 2024 deficit, and gently declining inventories.” December West Texas Intermediate crude CLZ23 rose $1.09, or 1.4%, to settle at $78.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story