Oil prices settle higher, but post third straight weekly decline

Oil prices settled higher Friday, but tallied a loss for a third straight week, on the back of ongoing concerns over growth in U.S. crude production. “The driving force behind oil markets remains [the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’] rebalancing act,” said Adrienne Murphy, chief market analyst at AvaTrade. “OPEC-led cuts simply provide an opening for U.S. shale producers to fill the void with their supplies. The supply curbs could prove to be futile and OPEC [members] are really taking a gamble,” she said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 26 cents, or 0.5%, for the session to settle at $57.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost about 0.1% for the week.
