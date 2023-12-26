Oil futures were little changed Tuesday as U.S. traders returned from the Christmas holiday, losing ground as worries eased around the potential for significant disruptions to crude supplies as a result of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Amgen’s NDA for Lumakras cancer treatment resulted in complete response letter - December 26, 2023
- Shares of commercial space company Momentus climb premarket to continue rally - December 26, 2023
- FedEx’s stock rises after $1 billion accelerated buyback program announced - December 26, 2023