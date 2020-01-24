Oil remains sharply lower as U.S. rig count rises

Crude futures remained sharply lower Friday after oil-field-services company Baker Hughes said the number of U.S. oil rigs rose by 3 from last week to 676. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange was off $1.40, or 2.5%, at $54.19 a barrel in recent trade.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

