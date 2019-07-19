Oil rises on reports Iran seized U.K.-flagged oil tanker

Oil futures moved higher ahead of Friday’s settlement, following a report from BBC News that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has seized a U.K.-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Worsening tensions raise the potential for disruptions to oil flow in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate oil prices, which had been trading little changed ahead of the news, saw its August contract rise by 65 cents, or 1.2%, to $55.95 a barrel, while September Brent crude added 63 cents, or 1%, to $62.56 a barrel.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story